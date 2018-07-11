The story appears on
July 12, 2018
Sichuan landslides
A STRONG storm has caused landslides and floods in southwestern Sichuan Province since Monday, forcing the closure of highways and stranding passengers.
The provincial flood control headquarters has issued a red alert for geological disasters. At 11:20pm on Monday, a landslide killed three people in Nianzi, according to officials in Guangyuan, the city that administers the village. The rain has also trapped nearly 10,000 passengers at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, where 34 flights were delayed and seven canceled on Tuesday.
