Signs of rare leopard

Authorities in northeast Jilin Province have found signs of a critically endangered leopard subspecies.

A total of 13 goats, raised by local farmers in a national nature reserve in Hunchun, have been mauled to death recently, and investigations showed that the culprit was one or several wild Amur leopards.

Amur leopards are one of the most endangered feline species in the world. It is believed that there are about 50 Amur leopards living in the wild, mostly in the China-Russia border areas.