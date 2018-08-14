The story appears on
Silk fabrics on display
A TOTAL of 58 silk fabrics dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279) are on show in Nanjing, eastern Jiangsu Province.
After 10 years of restoration, the silk fabrics, including handkerchiefs with inscriptions written by Buddhists and long-sleeve shirts with patterns of flowers and birds, are now on display at the Grand Baoen Temple Heritage Park in Nanjing. The exhibition will last until October.
