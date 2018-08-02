Sino-foreign schools shut over quality

Home » Nation

The latest termination of more than 200 Chinese-foreign cooperative education programs in the country will help prompt improvement on quality of such educational ventures, education experts have said.

A circular issued by the Ministry of Education in July said that 234 Chinese-foreign cooperative education programs in the country for undergraduate education and above had been terminated. The termination involved five such institutions and 229 programs.

The reason for the closures included insufficient high-quality foreign education resources, low-quality teaching and lack of academic competence, which failed to satisfy and attract the students, the statement said.

“These institutions and programs couldn’t meet the demands for high-quality education,” Wang Qicai, associate professor at Shanghai Normal University, was quoted as saying by the People’s Daily yesterday.

The termination can help bring in more high-quality education resources, said Zhao Yanzhi, vice president of Dongbei University of Finance & Economics. An effective mechanism for phasing out incompetent programs is an important link in the oversight of the quality of education, and ensures healthy development of the Sino-foreign cooperative programs, Zhao added.

Experts believe the move has helped protect the rights of students, and ensure education providers operate in accordance with the law.

Nearly 450,000 students currently attend Chinese-foreign schools or programs, and about 1.5 million have graduated from such programs, according to the ministry.

As of June, there were 2,342 Sino-foreign education institutions and programs in China, of which 1,090 were for undergraduate education and above.

“China will continue to improve the exit mechanism to promote the quality and efficiency of these education programs,” the ministry said.