Site of sunken tanker Sanchi found

CHINA’S Ministry of Transportation said yesterday that the sunken oil tanker Sanchi has been located, and underwater robots will carry out further investigation.

A marine surveillance ship detected the sunken tanker on Tuesday morning at a depth of 115 meters under the sea. Waste clearance is under way, the ministry said.

The Shanghai marine search and rescue center dispatched 13 vessels on Tuesday to maintain order at the site, evacuate nearby merchant and fishing ships, and issue navigational warnings in both Chinese and English.

Oil slicks have been found in waters around the ship that sank. Several ships are performing clean-up operations, according to the ministry.

The Panama-registered oil tanker Sanchi, carrying 136,000 tons of light crude oil from Iran, collided with the CF Crystal, a Hong Kong-registered bulk freighter, about 300 kilometers east of the Yangtze estuary on January 6.

All 32 crew members of the tanker, 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis, were lost. Only three bodies have been found.

The Sanchi sank on Sunday after a new and massive fire erupted, sending a cloud of black smoke a kilometer high.

Satellite imaging showed a slick of 69 square kilometers and a second 40 sq km slick, which is less thick and not as concentrated, the State Oceanic Administration said.