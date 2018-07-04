Smugglers caught

Home » Nation

Police in east China’s Jiangxi Province have cracked down on a wildlife smuggling ring and confiscated more than 3,000 animals, local forestry authorities said yesterday. Forestry police in Pingxiang City stopped a truck carrying apples on an expressway on December 24, 2017, discovering that under the boxes of apples were around 100 dead frozen animal. Police confirmed that all the animals were provincial-level or state-level protected deer species.