May 4, 2018

Smuggling rings busted

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 4, 2018 | Print Edition

Police have busted seven pig and cow smuggling rings across China in an operation, seizing 39 suspects, according to a statement released by Nanning customs on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out on April 25 by over 400 police officers in Nanning, Nanchang, Ningbo, Wuhan and Chongqing.

From August 2015, suspects Tang, Lu and Wei began purchasing pigs and cows in Vietnam for a suspect named Li to smuggle into China, according to Nanning customs in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The animals were then sold to Jiangxi and Hubei provinces and Chongqing City.

