Snow blankets large swaths of China

THE first snow of the new year has hit large parts of central and east China, and some train services have been canceled in Shanghai today.

At least three airports were shut and nine others were experiencing extensive delays because of heavy snowfall, Chinese aviation data provider VariFlight said yesterday.

Local meteorological stations said yesterday that east China’s Anhui Province has been hit by a blizzard since Wednesday night. In worst-hit Mingguang City, snow reached a record 30 centimeters around 10am yesterday, and more than 30 counties and cities in Anhui saw heavy snow of over 10cm.

Some primary and middle schools in Xinyang City in central China’s Henan Province suspended classes yesterday and today. In Hubei and Hunan, several sections of expressways were temporarily closed or banned heavy-duty vehicles from entering.

The meteorological authorities in Hunan said snow and rain are expected to continue until Sunday. And rain or snow are forecast across China’s central and eastern regions next week.

China’s national observatory late on Wednesday updated its alert for snow to the second-highest level.

In addition to Anhui, parts of Henan, Hubei, Jiangsu, Shaanxi, Shandong and Shanxi can also expect up to 30cm of snow, the National Meteorological Center said.

The center has activated a level-III emergency response for severe weather, urging local authorities to take precautions regarding roads, railways, electricity supply and telecommunications.

Some highways were shut due to snow in Henan Province and the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Snowfall in Xi’an, the capital of Shaanxi Province, also led to the delay of many high-speed trains.

VariFlight said Hefei Xinqiao International Airport and Fuyang Xiguan Airport in Anhui Province, and Jining Qufu Airport in east China’s Shandong Province had been shut. Some runways at other airports had been closed, causing delays, it said.

Beijing Capital International Airport, one of China’s busiest, was also experiencing some delays, it said.

In Shanghai, 16 trains departing from the Hongqiao Railway Station will be canceled today due to the heavy snow, according to local railway authorities.

Passengers who possess tickets for the canceled trains can get a full refund via the 12306 app or website, or go to the refund window with their printed tickets.