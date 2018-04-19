Solid waste import bans

Home » Nation

China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment announced yesterday that China will ban imports of 32 types of solid waste in its latest move to reduce environmental pollution.

Sixteen types of solid waste, including compressed car scraps and scrapped ships, will be banned from import beginning from December 31, the ministry said.

Another 16 types, including stainless steel scraps, will be banned beginning from Decemer 31, 2019.

China began importing solid waste, which often contains harmful elements if not properly disposed of, as a source of raw materials in the 1980s, and has for years been the world’s largest importer of recyclable materials.