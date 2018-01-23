Spending on kindergartens set to go up

Home » Nation

Chinese Minister of Education Chen Baosheng yesterday promised to increase public spending and support for preschool education.

The ministry will set a standard for public spending on state-run kindergartens and subsidies for private kindergartens for each child, Chen told a national education conference.

Measures will be adopted to guarantee salaries and benefit for preschool teachers and to increase their professional qualifications, he said.

The government will encourage and support private kindergartens that provide affordable services and spend more money building new kindergartens and expanding existing ones in rural areas, less-developed regions, suburbs and regions where demand increases because of the relaxed birth control policy.

The government will tighten supervision of kindergartens to prevent malpractice, Chen said. “We will try our best to prevent child abuse in kindergartens. Once discovered, offenders will face severe consequences,” he said.

Two high-profile child abuse cases by preschool teachers last year — in Beijing and Shanghai — shocked the nation, highlighting the shortage of preschool education and qualification of teachers. With China’s implementation of the two-child policy, the demand for preschool education will see a sharp increase from 2019 and reach its peak in 2021.