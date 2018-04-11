Strengthening IPR protection

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping said China will strengthen protection of intellectual property rights.

IPR protection is the centerpiece of the system for improving property right protection and it would provide the biggest boost to enhancing the competitiveness of the Chinese economy, Xi said.

“Stronger IPR protection is the requirement of foreign enterprises, and even more so of Chinese enterprises,” he said.

China is re-instituting the State Intellectual Property Office this year to step up law enforcement, significantly raise the cost for offenders and fully unlock the deterrent effect of relevant laws.

“We encourage normal technological exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and foreign enterprises, and protect the lawful IPR owned by foreign enterprises in China,” Xi said, adding that China hopes foreign governments will also improve protection of Chinese IPR.