Student built nano-satellite ready for liftoff

China’s first nano-satellite with primary and middle school students involved in the development and building process will be launched into space on Friday.

The satellite, named after late Premier Zhou Enlai, was sent from its production base in Huai’an Youth Comprehensive Development Base in Jiangsu Province to Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China’s Gansu Province on Monday, where a CZ-11 solid fuel rocket is scheduled to put it into orbit Friday.

Twenty teenagers who participated in the project accompanied the transport group to the launch center and will witness the liftoff.

Zhang Xiang, chief designer of the satellite, said that the nano-satellite, weighing 2 kilograms, is set to run in sun-synchronous orbit. Equipped with an HD optical camera, it can capture space photos with the highest resolution among those shot by other Chinese satellites for scientific education purpose.

Zhang said that the students had used their spare time to join the development and groundbased simulation performance of the satellite.