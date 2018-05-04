Students’ letter receives presidential reply

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping has encouraged lifetime loyalty to the Party among young people, ahead of China’s Youth Day, which falls today.

Xi made the statement in a message to students from China University of Political Science and Law, who wrote to him recently.

He urged the students to have firm faith, nurture virtue, study hard and work to become individuals with ideals, ability and a strong sense of responsibility, well prepared to join the socialist cause and contribute to the rule of law and national rejuvenation.

Xi joined the students in a Communist Youth League activity themed “Remain true to your original aspiration and follow the Party” during his visit to the university on May 3, 2017.

In writing to Xi, the students said some of them had joined the Party and others planned to. They had also volunteered to raise legal awareness among the public and to support education in underdeveloped areas.

Their determination to follow the Party and make contributions to the motherland had been strengthened through such work, they said.