The story appears on
Page A6
June 28, 2018
Free for subscribers
Students’ nutrition
About 37 million rural students have benefited from the government’s nutrition improvement program since 2011, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.
The government has allocated 124.8 billion yuan (US$19 billion) to the nutrition improvement program which covers 1,631 counties in 29 out of the 31 provincial-level regions on the mainland, according to the ministry. The students’ physical fitness has improved. Data from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention showed that prevalence of anemia among students dropped from 17 percent in 2012 to 7.6 percent in 2016.
