Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

June 26, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Study of animals’ DNA

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 26, 2018 | Print Edition

Chinese archeologists plan to use ancient domesticated animals’ DNA to establish their importance in cultural exchanges along the Silk Road. The archeologists with Jilin University in Jilin Province will collect the samples from the remains of domesticated animals found at various sites along the Silk Road and conduct genome-wide analysis.

Domesticated animals contributed to trade and exchanges as a stable resource of protein and power. Royal emissary Zhang Qian’s trip to the western regions around 140 BC is seen as the start of cultural exchanges between the East and the West, but recent archeological findings confirm that such activities began in prehistoric times as early as the late Paleolithic age, Professor Cai Dawei said. The research is due to be completed in 2022.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿