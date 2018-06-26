Study of animals’ DNA

Home » Nation

Chinese archeologists plan to use ancient domesticated animals’ DNA to establish their importance in cultural exchanges along the Silk Road. The archeologists with Jilin University in Jilin Province will collect the samples from the remains of domesticated animals found at various sites along the Silk Road and conduct genome-wide analysis.

Domesticated animals contributed to trade and exchanges as a stable resource of protein and power. Royal emissary Zhang Qian’s trip to the western regions around 140 BC is seen as the start of cultural exchanges between the East and the West, but recent archeological findings confirm that such activities began in prehistoric times as early as the late Paleolithic age, Professor Cai Dawei said. The research is due to be completed in 2022.