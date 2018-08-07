Survey backs job delay

Advanced Search

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 8, 2018 | Print Edition

According to a new survey, conducted by the China Youth Daily, about 38.2 percent of people support university graduates delaying employment, 30.4 percent oppose it and 31.4 percent feel neutral on the issue. Delayed employment has become popular in China in recent years, with more university students unwilling to start working right after graduation, instead choosing to travel, further their studies or start up businesses. The survey showed that 50.7 percent of respondents thought graduates delaying their job-search would have more ideas about their careers.

