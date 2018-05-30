Survey finds push to use social network

Home » Nation

A TOTAL of 85 percent of 2002 respondents have been asked by their friends and families to share messages on social network platforms, according to a survey released by the China Youth Daily yesterday.

The survey said 57 percent of the requests were for clicking “like” and 58.4 percent for helping to bargain, among others such as joining groups, making positive comments and sharing job information, discounts as well as advertisements.

The respondents’ reactions varied — 39.1 percent shared the messages immediately, and 33 percent shared with certain chat groups; 25 percent ignored them, while 7.3 percent blocked those who made such requests; and 37.8 percent believed it depended upon the situation.

One respondent, Zheng Jia, said she has often received requests such as “please click ‘like’ for me” or, “those who haven’t helped me to bargain, please do it now.”

“When I see the chat windows filled with such requests, I usually ignore them, with a bit of embarrassment,” she added.

The poll also revealed that 45.3 percent of respondents felt the requests were completely normal, while 40.1 percent saw them as harassment.

“More often than not, these requests are merely marketing tricks at the price of customer’s personal information. It is quite irresponsible to share them on social network platforms recklessly,” another respondent Sun Fang said.