Suspect shot dead, 2 cops knifed fatally
A knife-wielding murder suspect rammed a car into a police station in southwest China’s Sichuan Province yesterday and was shot dead by the chief and another officer, who died later of their injuries.
The man had been on the run after he was identified as a suspect in the stabbing death of another person hours earlier near the Chengdu-Yibin high-speed train construction site, according to local police.
As police prepared to arrest the suspect surnamed Zhang, he “suddenly” ploughed a vehicle into the police station in the town of Fujia and chased people with a knife, Renshou County police said a statement.
“In order to protect the life and safety of the people, the director Wang Tao and the officer on duty urgently responded and shot the suspect,” the statement said, adding that the man later died in hospital.
Four others were also injured. The police chief and the officer were seriously injured and were later pronounced dead by the hospital.
