Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

June 26, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Suspects brought back

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 26, 2018 | Print Edition

A total of 13 suspects in telecom fraud cases were brought back to Kunming, capital of Yunnan Province. The suspects have been linked to over 30 cases of fraud, involving over 1 million yuan (US$153,000), according to Kunming police.

On June 20, they cooperated with Myanmar police to round up the suspects, seizing over 100 mobile phones, 10 computers and over 900,000 yuan from five locations. A preliminary investigation showed the suspects extorted money from victims in China under the pretense of providing loan services by sending text messages and setting up fake bank websites.Investigation is still underway.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿