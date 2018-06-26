Suspects brought back

Home » Nation

A total of 13 suspects in telecom fraud cases were brought back to Kunming, capital of Yunnan Province. The suspects have been linked to over 30 cases of fraud, involving over 1 million yuan (US$153,000), according to Kunming police.

On June 20, they cooperated with Myanmar police to round up the suspects, seizing over 100 mobile phones, 10 computers and over 900,000 yuan from five locations. A preliminary investigation showed the suspects extorted money from victims in China under the pretense of providing loan services by sending text messages and setting up fake bank websites.Investigation is still underway.