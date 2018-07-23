Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 24, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Taiwan dance tour

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 24, 2018 | Print Edition

Taiwan’s renowned artistic director and choreographer Lin Hwai-min has announced a Taiwan tour with his dance troupe in November and December. Lin, who founded Cloud Gate Dance Theater in 1973, has won countless awards for his dance choreography. “We will present all the classic dances of Cloud Gate from the past 45 years,” Lin said at a press conference. “As I will retire in 2019, the shows will highlight our troupe’s greatest dances.”

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿