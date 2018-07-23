The story appears on
Taiwan dance tour
Taiwan’s renowned artistic director and choreographer Lin Hwai-min has announced a Taiwan tour with his dance troupe in November and December. Lin, who founded Cloud Gate Dance Theater in 1973, has won countless awards for his dance choreography. “We will present all the classic dances of Cloud Gate from the past 45 years,” Lin said at a press conference. “As I will retire in 2019, the shows will highlight our troupe’s greatest dances.”
