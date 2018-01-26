Taiwan ‘phone scammers’ held in Europe

Home » Nation

NEARLY 100 people from Taiwan suspected of running telephone scams have been arrested in Slovenia and Croatia, the latest fraud bust involving the island’s residents.

Taiwan’s crime rings around the world have for years swindled billions of dollars through the scams, with many of the victims on the Chinese mainland.

The arrests came after Poland last week said it had arrested 48 suspects from Taiwan and two Poles who extorted US$2.2 million in a year from Chinese mainland residents by pretending to be representatives from the local police on the phone.

Taiwan’s authorities said yesterday that 36 people from the island were held by Slovenian police, while 61 were detained in Croatia. The arrests were a joint effort by the two countries and the Chinese police, according to media reports.

Countries from Spain to Indonesia have agreed to deport Taiwan scammers to China’s mainland.

Last month, the mainland jailed 44 people from Taiwan for telecom fraud after they were extradited from Kenya. The heaviest sentence was 15 years.