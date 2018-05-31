Taiwan’s efforts to obstruct cross-Strait ties slammed

Home » Nation

A CHINESE mainland spokesman yesterday criticized the Taiwan authority’s moves to obstruct and restrict cross-Strait exchanges, saying that such acts were “bound to be opposed by compatriots on both sides of the Strait.”

An Fengshan, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a question about the island’s cross-Strait affairs authority’s recent statement that it would conduct “strict scrutiny” of visits and other activities of people from the mainland.

“Enhancing cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation and promoting cross-Strait peaceful development accords with the common will and fundamental interests of compatriots on both sides of the Strait,” An said, noting that the mainland side had been working to expand and deepen such exchanges to bring more benefits to Taiwanese compatriots and enterprises.

“However, the island’s Democratic Progressive Party administration has been continuously thwarting relevant exchanges and communications,” he said, adding that such acts were “undermining the welfare of Taiwanese compatriots.”

“When it comes to the cross-Strait issue over the recent period, it is completely clear among the general public which side is using an open-minded attitude to bridge exchanges and which side is conducting self-seclusion,” An said.

The spokesman said that despite the grave and complex situation for cross-Strait relations, the mainland’s principles and policies toward Taiwan had always been clear and consistent. “We will continue to uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, and resolutely oppose and deter ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist attempts and activities,” An said.

He also said the Chinese mainland will continue to carry out more and better preferential measures for students from Taiwan in the future.

“The mainland will create better environment and more opportunities for Taiwan students to study, undertake internships, obtain employment or start up businesses in the mainland,” An said.

“It’s a natural choice and an irresistible trend for Taiwan students to apply for mainland colleges,” he said, noting that Taiwan students were going after better chances to realize their dreams, and their parents also wanted them to have better educational opportunities.

“As the mainland develops its economy and carries out preferential policies for Taiwan, an increasing number of Taiwan youngsters are willing to explore opportunities on the mainland,” An said.

“We have always encouraged communication and cooperation in various fields across the Taiwan Strait, including educational exchanges,” he added.

An noted that the mainland had achieved prosperous development and made significant progress during the past decades of reform and opening-up, which had changed Taiwan compatriots’ view on the mainland.

“As a result, more and more residents of Taiwan, especially those from the grass roots, are willing to come to the mainland for future development,” An said.

The spokesman also said Burkina Faso’s resumption of diplomatic ties with China was the right choice, made with the interests of the West African country and its people.

“The one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community,” An stressed.

He said the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations was “the right path to maintain peace, boost common development, and bring more benefits for compatriots on both sides, and the only right choice for the Democratic Progressive Party administration.”

He urged the DPP administration to recognize the 1992 Consensus as soon as possible, and recognize that Taiwan and the mainland belong to one China, so that the cross-Strait relations will get back to the right direction of peaceful development, An said.

Last Saturday, China and Burkina Faso announced the resumption of diplomatic ties in a joint communique signed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Burkina Faso’s Foreign Minister Alpha Barry in Beijing.

The government of Burkina Faso now recognizes that there is but one China in the world, that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory.

The African nation severed its “diplomatic” relationship with Taiwan last Thursday.