Tang Dynasty bed find

A BRICK bed dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907) has been discovered in north China’s Hebei Province, local authorities said Wednesday.
The cultural relics preservation bureau of Linxi County said a rare exquisite bed made of bricks was recently found in the county.
Experts said the bed, dating back to the mid-Tang Dynasty, was a rectangle-shaped bed with a length of 2.8 meters, width of 0.5 meters and height of 0.45 meters. It was made of 128 bricks and carved with delicate patterns.
