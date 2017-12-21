The story appears on
Page A3
December 21, 2017
Free for subscribers
Related News
Targeted measures to better well-being
CHINA will take targeted measures to address problems to improve the public’s overall well-being in 2018.
The problems are related to childhood education, employment, pension insurance, medical treatment and online scams, the statement said.
Prominent problems in education should be dealt with, such as heavy extracurricular burdens for primary and middle school students, “school-choosing fever” among parents and overcrowded classes in some schools.
Problems related to infant care and childhood education should also be solved properly.
The government will give particular attention to tackling structural unemployment and workplace discrimination based on gender and identity.
The country will also reform and improve the basic pension schemes for urban employees and for rural and non-working urban residents, and quickly bring pension schemes under national unified management.
As it is difficult and expensive to see a doctor in China, the government should continue its efforts to solve the problem. Private sector capital is encouraged to invest in health care.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.