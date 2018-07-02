Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 2, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Tax rule targets film/TV stars

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 2, 2018 | Print Edition

China will tighten its regulations on the film and TV industries, targeting fake contracts used for the purpose of tax evasion, and exorbitant salaries.

According to a circular jointly issued by multiple departments, such problems are driving up the production cost of films and TV programs. Authorities should strengthen supervision if salary contracts of performers, and increase punishment for tax evaders, the circular said. It also noted that the salaries of performers and TV show guests should be capped.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿