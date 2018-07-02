The story appears on
Page A6
July 2, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Tax rule targets film/TV stars
China will tighten its regulations on the film and TV industries, targeting fake contracts used for the purpose of tax evasion, and exorbitant salaries.
According to a circular jointly issued by multiple departments, such problems are driving up the production cost of films and TV programs. Authorities should strengthen supervision if salary contracts of performers, and increase punishment for tax evaders, the circular said. It also noted that the salaries of performers and TV show guests should be capped.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.