Tax rule targets film/TV stars

Home » Nation

China will tighten its regulations on the film and TV industries, targeting fake contracts used for the purpose of tax evasion, and exorbitant salaries.

According to a circular jointly issued by multiple departments, such problems are driving up the production cost of films and TV programs. Authorities should strengthen supervision if salary contracts of performers, and increase punishment for tax evaders, the circular said. It also noted that the salaries of performers and TV show guests should be capped.