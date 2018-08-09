The story appears on
Page A6
August 9, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Tea benefit for diabetics
Chinese researchers have found that substances used in tea may be useful to speed up skin wound recovery in diabetics. Sheng Jun, of Yunnan Agricultural University, and his group used epigallocatechin gallate, a substance commonly found in tea, to aid wound healing in mice. The recovery rate was 18 percent higher than in mice not using the substance. It was useful in reducing the inflammation response of diabetic mice, by targeting the Notch signaling pathway, he said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.