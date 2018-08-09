Tea benefit for diabetics

Home » Nation

Chinese researchers have found that substances used in tea may be useful to speed up skin wound recovery in diabetics. Sheng Jun, of Yunnan Agricultural University, and his group used epigallocatechin gallate, a substance commonly found in tea, to aid wound healing in mice. The recovery rate was 18 percent higher than in mice not using the substance. It was useful in reducing the inflammation response of diabetic mice, by targeting the Notch signaling pathway, he said.