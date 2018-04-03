Telecom fraud busted

Home » Nation

Police in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have detained 40 suspects in connection with a telecom fraud case.

The case involved more than 43 million yuan (US$6.8 million), of which 1.5 million has been recovered so far, police in Usu said yesterday.

The case was launched after an Usu resident surnamed Hu reported to police in November last year that he had been cheated out of 460,000 yuan in a suspected telecom fraud.

Investigations showed that a fraud ring had set up foreign currency trading software to encourage members of the public to open accounts and make transactions through fake trading systems.

In February, Xinjiang police caught 199 suspects in Xi’an in the northwest province of Shaanxi. The ringleader surnamed Liu turned himself in on February 20, police said.