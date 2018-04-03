The story appears on
Page A8
April 4, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Telecom fraud busted
Police in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have detained 40 suspects in connection with a telecom fraud case.
The case involved more than 43 million yuan (US$6.8 million), of which 1.5 million has been recovered so far, police in Usu said yesterday.
The case was launched after an Usu resident surnamed Hu reported to police in November last year that he had been cheated out of 460,000 yuan in a suspected telecom fraud.
Investigations showed that a fraud ring had set up foreign currency trading software to encourage members of the public to open accounts and make transactions through fake trading systems.
In February, Xinjiang police caught 199 suspects in Xi’an in the northwest province of Shaanxi. The ringleader surnamed Liu turned himself in on February 20, police said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.