April 18, 2018

Nation

Telecom gang jailed

April 18, 2018

A COURT in northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Monday sentenced 65 people for telecom fraud.

The leader, surnamed Li, received 14 years in prison and a fine of 100,000 yuan (US$16,000), while the other 64 were given sentences of up to 12 years in prison, according to Yuanzhou District People’s Court in the city of Guyuan.

Investigation showed that the group targeted single people on social networking apps and match-making websites. More than 130 people were deceived.

Nation
