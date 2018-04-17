The story appears on
Page A6
April 18, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Telecom gang jailed
A COURT in northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Monday sentenced 65 people for telecom fraud.
The leader, surnamed Li, received 14 years in prison and a fine of 100,000 yuan (US$16,000), while the other 64 were given sentences of up to 12 years in prison, according to Yuanzhou District People’s Court in the city of Guyuan.
Investigation showed that the group targeted single people on social networking apps and match-making websites. More than 130 people were deceived.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.