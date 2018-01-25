Temperature drops to -40 in Heilongjiang

Home » Nation

China’s northeastern province of Heilongjiang experienced its coldest day so far this winter on Tuesday, with temperatures dropping below minus 40 degrees Celsius.

Sixteen counties and cities in Heilongjiang recorded their lowest temperatures since local records began.

Mulan County reported a 57-year low of minus 43.1 degrees Celsius.

A freezing fog shrouded Huzhong District in the Greater Hinggan with temperatures hitting a record low this winter of minus 50 degrees Celsius.

The local observatory said the extreme cold will last until today.

Low temperatures in the provincial capital of Harbin have plummeted to minus 30 degrees Celsius in recent days.

The National Meteorological Center had a blue alert for a cold wave yesterday as a cold front continued to bring down temperatures in central and eastern China.

The center also issued a yellow snowstorm alert for today, expecting 5 to 12 centimeters of snow in parts of Anhui, Jiangsu, Henan, Hubei, Shaanxi and Zhejiang provinces.