Tencent blocks direct linking to apps

Home » Nation

Tencent has suspended direct content linking from WeChat and QQ to at least four major short video apps after the State Administration of Radio and Television issued warning over “vulgar” content.

Tencent said it had suspended WeChat and QQ users’ direct linking to short video apps, including its own popular video app Weishi, along with Kuaishou, Douyin and Xigua Video.

Users will have to manually copy short video links and open them in their smartphone browsers.

Earlier this month, the State Administration of Radio and Television found “vulgar” and “low class” content on news portal Toutiao, as well as amateur video app Kuaishou. The two platforms were told to remove the content and shut down the accounts of those who initially uploaded it.