May 11, 2018
The check is in the drone
POSTMAN Wang Hua attaches a box of mail onto a drone before it is sent out to deliver them at a post
station in Weicheng Township in southwest Guizhou Province, yesterday. The drone can carry loads
of up to 4 kilograms and cut delivery time from two hours to just 10 minutes. It is gaining popularity
in the mountainous region of Guizhou as a way to improve postal efficiency. — Xinhua
