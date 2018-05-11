Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

May 11, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

The check is in the drone

Source: Xinhua | 00:13 UTC+8 May 11, 2018 | Print Edition

POSTMAN Wang Hua attaches a box of mail onto a drone before it is sent out to deliver them at a post
station in Weicheng Township in southwest Guizhou Province, yesterday. The drone can carry loads
of up to 4 kilograms and cut delivery time from two hours to just 10 minutes. It is gaining popularity
in the mountainous region of Guizhou as a way to improve postal efficiency. — Xinhua

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿