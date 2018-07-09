The story appears on
Page A6
July 10, 2018
Theatrical tour
“Five Acts of Life,” a theatrical adaptation of short stories by famed late Chinese novelist and dramatist Lao She, will tour China from July to November. The play, directed by Lin Zhaohua, premiered in 2010 in commemoration of the 111th anniversary of Lao’s birth. Based on five short stories, the play will be staged in Tianjin on July 17, in Beijing from July 27-29, and in Shanghai in October.
