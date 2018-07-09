Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 10, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Theatrical tour

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 10, 2018 | Print Edition

“Five Acts of Life,” a theatrical adaptation of short stories by famed late Chinese novelist and dramatist Lao She, will tour China from July to November. The play, directed by Lin Zhaohua, premiered in 2010 in commemoration of the 111th anniversary of Lao’s birth. Based on five short stories, the play will be staged in Tianjin on July 17, in Beijing from July 27-29, and in Shanghai in October.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿