July 31, 2018

Three Gorges Dam museum

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 31, 2018 | Print Edition

A MUSEUM at China’s Three Gorges Dam will collect historical objects from the public that will then be exhibited, China Three Gorges Corp has said.

The objects solicited by the Three Gorges Museum include any documentation, videos, tools and equipment relevant to the Three Gorges Project, especially those which reflect the development of China’s hydropower industry. The museum is scheduled to open by the year-end.

