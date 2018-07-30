The story appears on
July 31, 2018
Three Gorges Dam museum
A MUSEUM at China’s Three Gorges Dam will collect historical objects from the public that will then be exhibited, China Three Gorges Corp has said.
The objects solicited by the Three Gorges Museum include any documentation, videos, tools and equipment relevant to the Three Gorges Project, especially those which reflect the development of China’s hydropower industry. The museum is scheduled to open by the year-end.
