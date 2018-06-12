The story appears on
Tian’anmen Rostrum set for makeover
The Tian’anmen Rostrum in Beijing is scheduled to undergo a one-year renovation from Friday, according to the management committee of the Tian’anmen Area.
The renovation plan for the landmark gate tower has been approved by the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, the committee said.
Situated in front of the Forbidden City, the Tian’anmen Rostrum is photographed by a large number of visitors each day. The structure is scheduled to be reopened to the public next April, but the renovation work is expected to be completed by late next May, it said.
Over the years, the Tian’anmen Rostrum has faced problems including water percolation, peeling paint, and general wear and tear.
The gate tower, whose name literally means the Gate of Heavenly Peace, was where China’s late Chairman Mao Zedong proclaimed the founding of the People’s Republic of China and where his successors witnessed the grand ceremonies of China’s anniversaries. China will mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic next year.
