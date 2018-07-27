Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 27, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Tiangong atom clock ‘accurate’

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 27, 2018 | Print Edition

The Chinese Academy of Sciences says that an atomic clock has lost the equivalent of only one second in 30 million years during its two years in orbit on Tiangong-2, China’s space lab.

Unlike most atomic clocks, this clock uses cold atom technology to ensure its ultra precision. Hot atom clocks have almost reached their limits in regard to long-term stability. Modern time-keeping systems on Earth and the global navigation satellite system rely heavily on atomic clocks.

The high accuracy of the cold atom clock is attributed to the microgravity environment in space as well as the coldness of the atoms the clock uses.

Under microgravity conditions, cold atoms are pushed by lasers. By observing their performance, it is possible to obtain more precise time signals than on Earth.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿