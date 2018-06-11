Tianjin vehicles to use biofuel

Home » Nation

Tianjin will use gasoline with added ethanol in most vehicles by the end of September, according to a document on the city government’s website yesterday, as China pushes for adoption of the biofuel nationwide.

The central government said last year that it plans to roll out the use of gasoline blended with 10 percent added ethanol nationally by 2020, to cut corn stocks and clean up choking smog.

The move by Tianjin, a northern port city of around 15 million people, was the first official plan by a local government to implement the national policy since it was announced.

Tianjin is expected to use 260,000 tons of fuel ethanol each year if that goal is realized, the government said.

That would mean consumption of 780,000 tons of corn, as 3 tons of corn would be used to make 1 ton of ethanol.

China is currently sitting on huge stocks of corn estimated to be at about 200 million tons, following a now discontinued government stockpiling scheme to support farmers. It produces less than 2.5 million tons of ethanol a year, but the new policy could hike demand to 15 million tons a year by 2020, according to estimates.