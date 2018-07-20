Tibet compensation for wildlife damage

Home » Nation

THE Tibet Autonomous Region, a natural habitat for many species of wildlife in southwest China, has spent 730 million yuan (US$108 million) to compensate residents for damage caused by wild animals, local forestry authorities said.

Thanks to the improved environment, the population of wild animals on the plateau has grown, resulting in increased interactions with herders and farmers, according to Zongga, deputy director of the regional forestry department.

The regional government started piloting the compensation plan in 2006 and expanded it to all areas in 2010. Most of the compensation was funded by the government, with insurance firms paying the rest.

The measure protects the interests of residents with the aim to prevent them from hurting the animals causing the damage such as yaks, leopards, and sheep, Zongga said. The population of Tibetan antelopes and yaks, both protected species, has since risen by 10,000 each.