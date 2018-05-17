Tibetan holy month observed

Home » Nation

TIBETANS yesterday welcomed the first day of the holy month of Saga Dawa, the anniversary of the Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and Nirvana.

Tibetans believe religious activities such as turning prayer wheels, giving offerings, freeing captive animals, making blessings and showing mercy during this month will bring them more merit than other times of the year.

“I planned to kowtow and turn prayer wheels in the morning,” said 41-year-old Dagar in downtown Lhasa, capital of southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.

In Lhasa, there are three traditional routes for people to turn prayer wheels.

“I turned prayer wheels at two of the three routes yesterday,” said 83-year-old Anilha, while touching her prayer beads.

The city government has set up service centers along one of the routes for the convenience of people who come to turn prayer wheels. “It is tiring but meaningful to prepare tea and hot water for them,” said Tashi Yangjen, a police officer.