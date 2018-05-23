The story appears on
Page A6
May 23, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Tibetan museum
Work has been completed on the Tibetan Museum for Intangible Cultural Heritage after a nearly two-year construction period, and it will open to public in the second half of 2018. The museum covers an area of 40,000 square meters in the regional capital Lhasa, 3,750 meters above the sea level.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.