May 23, 2018

Tibetan museum

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 23, 2018 | Print Edition

Work has been completed on the Tibetan Museum for Intangible Cultural Heritage after a nearly two-year construction period, and it will open to public in the second half of 2018. The museum covers an area of 40,000 square meters in the regional capital Lhasa, 3,750 meters above the sea level.

