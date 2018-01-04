Tibet’s environment protection lagging

Home » Nation

A national inspection has found that environmental protection work in Tibet did not meet the requirements of the central government and public.

Tibet was among eight provincial-level regions under a one-month review by inspection teams dispatched by central authorities in August.

The inspection team said on Wednesday that as of October 31, Tibet had resolved 1,020 cases highlighted by the team; a total of 882 companies and departments were ordered to make improvements; and 784 cases were punished with total fines of 27.9 million yuan (US$4.3 million).

Tibet detained two people for environmental problems and held a total of 148 people accountable.

The local government failed to follow regional environmental protection regulations strictly, giving passes to seven counties that did not meet the requirements in 2016.

Construction of 242 rural road projects were started without acquiring environmental protection approval, and the majority of scenic spots did not have sewage treatment facilities.

In addition, construction of urban sewage treatment works and pipe networks were behind schedule, affecting water treatment efficiency in many cities. Management of hazardous solid waste was also problematic.