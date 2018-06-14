Advanced Search

June 15, 2018

Ticketing factor in tours

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 15, 2018 | Print Edition

For nearly 70 percent Chinese, the price of tickets is the primary factor in choosing a tour destination.

A survey showed 60.6 percent of 2,007 respondents want better rules on ticket pricing at tourist destinations. Over two-thirds believe ticket prices inexplicably rise during holidays, the China Youth Daily reported yesterday. About 58.4 percent said that running costs of scenic areas should not be overly dependent on tickets, with some suggesting increasing income from a variety of sources rather than just admission fees.

