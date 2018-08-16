The story appears on
Page A3
August 16, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Tokyo urged to reflect on invasion history
CHINA yesterday urged Japan to face up to and reflect on its invasion history, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in a press release.
According to reports, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual donation to the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo yesterday, which was also visited by a few Japanese congress members.
Lu said China has noticed and is firmly opposed to these actions. “The Yasukuni Shrine honors Class-A Japanese war criminals from World War II who were directly responsible for the aggression,” said the spokesman.
He said China urges Japan to face up to and reflect on its invasion history and regain trust from its Asian neighbors and the international community through concrete actions.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.