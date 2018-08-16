Tokyo urged to reflect on invasion history

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday urged Japan to face up to and reflect on its invasion history, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in a press release.

According to reports, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual donation to the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo yesterday, which was also visited by a few Japanese congress members.

Lu said China has noticed and is firmly opposed to these actions. “The Yasukuni Shrine honors Class-A Japanese war criminals from World War II who were directly responsible for the aggression,” said the spokesman.

He said China urges Japan to face up to and reflect on its invasion history and regain trust from its Asian neighbors and the international community through concrete actions.