Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

August 16, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Tokyo urged to reflect on invasion history

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 16, 2018 | Print Edition

CHINA yesterday urged Japan to face up to and reflect on its invasion history, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in a press release.

According to reports, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual donation to the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo yesterday, which was also visited by a few Japanese congress members.

Lu said China has noticed and is firmly opposed to these actions. “The Yasukuni Shrine honors Class-A Japanese war criminals from World War II who were directly responsible for the aggression,” said the spokesman.

He said China urges Japan to face up to and reflect on its invasion history and regain trust from its Asian neighbors and the international community through concrete actions.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿