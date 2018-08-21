Tomb raiders captured

Home » Nation

Police in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region said yesterday they had apprehended 16 criminal suspects of a tomb-raiding ring and retrieved 53 cultural relics. The ring raided the ruins of a temple in Paggarxoi Village of Dagze District, the regional capital Lhasa, between June and July this year. The 53 relics retrieved include Buddha statues and bronzeware. Local police are chasing other suspects involved, and retrieving cultural relics that have been sold.