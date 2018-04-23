Top US official plans China visit

Home » Nation

CHINA has received information that the United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wishes to visit China to negotiate economic and trade issues.

A Ministry of Commerce statement issued yesterday said China welcomes this information.

Mnuchin said on Saturday during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington that “a trip is under consideration.”

“I am not going to make any comment on the timing, nor do I have anything confirmed, but a trip is under consideration,” Mnuchin told reporters.

He said he met China’s new central bank Governor Yi Gang during the IMF and World Bank meetings, and discussed the potential for China to open its markets to more foreign competition.

“I did meet with the Chinese here. The discussions were really more around the governor’s actions at the PBOC (People’s Bank of China) and certain actions they’ve announced in terms of opening some of their markets, which we very much encourage and appreciate.”

In a statement on Saturday to the International Monetary and Financial Committee, Yi said China would “vigorously” push forward the reform and opening of its financial sector, significantly relax market access restrictions, create a more attractive investment environment, strengthen the protection of intellectual properties, and actively expand imports.

The Trump administration has recently threatened to impose tariffs on up to US$150 billion of Chinese imports, while China has vowed to retaliate against American exports if President Donald Trump’s administration moves forward with the tariffs.

Unilateralism and trade protectionism will inevitably harm others without benefiting oneself as the global economy is deeply integrated, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.