Top doctors share skills late at night

Doctors who take day shifts at work may find use for their medical expertise in the “night clinic,” which opened on Saturday by a doctors-sharing platform in Guangzhou.

“Top Doctor Center” was established in Guangzhou by a Hongkang Doctors Group, a private company. It has signed contracts with 500 doctors, who hold assistant professor level or higher credentials.

The center is located at a building which was used for the Canton Fair. Total floor space is around 20,000 square meters. It has 146 rooms and five surgery centers. Total investment for the first phase is 200 million yuan (US$30 million) and it can accommodate 4,000 patients a day, said Zhan Zhiyong, founder of the platform. The night clinic runs from 6pm to 9pm and is also open in the afternoon.