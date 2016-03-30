Advanced Search

March 31, 2016

Top former official on trial

Source: Xinhua | March 31, 2016, Thursday | Print Edition

WANG Min, a former Standing Committee member of the Communist Party of China Shandong Provincial Committee, stood trial yesterday on charges of taking bribes, according to a court statement.

Wang is accused of accepting bribes worth about 18.05 million yuan (US$2.78 million) between 2004 and May 2014, either by himself or through his wife, Wang Liying, according to Ningbo City Intermediate People’s Court in Zhejiang Province.

During the period, Wang served as deputy secretary-general and secretary-general of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee, head of the provincial committee’s Publicity Department, and Party chief of Jinan.

He allegedly took advantage of his posts to benefit others in business and promotions, the statement said.

