Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

June 20, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Tourist hordes

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 20, 2018 | Print Edition

Chinese tourists made 89 million domestic trips during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, up 7.9 percent year on year, official data showed.

China’s tourism industry raked in 36 billion yuan (US$5.6 billion) in revenue during the holiday that ended on Monday, said the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Traditional events and countryside tours were among the top choices for tourists. Outbound tourists to Russia also rose amid the FIFA World Cup.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿