Tourist hordes
Chinese tourists made 89 million domestic trips during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, up 7.9 percent year on year, official data showed.
China’s tourism industry raked in 36 billion yuan (US$5.6 billion) in revenue during the holiday that ended on Monday, said the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Traditional events and countryside tours were among the top choices for tourists. Outbound tourists to Russia also rose amid the FIFA World Cup.
