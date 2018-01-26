Trafficked women rescued

The story appears on
Page A6
January 26, 2018
Railway police in southwest China have rescued 33 women trafficked from Vietnam and busted a cross-border human trafficking ring.
Police in Kunming, capital of Yunnan Province, have caught 78 suspects involved in international women trafficking, Kunming railway police said.
Police launched an investigation after they found several women holding fake ID cards and unable to speak Chinese at Kunming railway station in October 2016.
Preliminary investigation showed that gang members had colluded with suspects in Vietnam, conning Vietnamese women into China by pretending that they were offering recruitment, travel and matchmaking services.
