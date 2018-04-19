The story appears on
Page A8
April 20, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Train passengers stranded
Hurricane-force winds forced 14 passenger trains to stop at stations in the southern part of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region yesterday morning.
The trains were en route to or would pass through stations in the city of Turpan and the city’s Toksun County, according to regional railway authorities.
Wind speeds recorded in the area exceeded 32 meters per second. The area is part of the sparsely populated Gobi Desert. No injuries or damage to property have been reported.
An emergency plan has been activated for stranded passengers.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.