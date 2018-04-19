Advanced Search

April 20, 2018

Train passengers stranded

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 April 20, 2018 | Print Edition

Hurricane-force winds forced 14 passenger trains to stop at stations in the southern part of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region yesterday morning.

The trains were en route to or would pass through stations in the city of Turpan and the city’s Toksun County, according to regional railway authorities.

Wind speeds recorded in the area exceeded 32 meters per second. The area is part of the sparsely populated Gobi Desert. No injuries or damage to property have been reported.

An emergency plan has been activated for stranded passengers.

