April 13, 2018
Train services disrupted
A TOTAL of 20 trains have been suspended after a roadbed of a section on the Beijing-Guangzhou line in central China’s Hubei Province collapsed yesterday morning, railway authorities said.
The Wuhan Railway Bureau said the collapse occurred at around 1am yesterday, causing 20 ordinary trains on the line to temporarily halt their services. High-speed trains haven’t been affected.
An emergency response plan has been launched and a team of 500 engineers and workers, as well as machinery, have been mobilized to deal with the situation, according to the bureau. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
